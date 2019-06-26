The Arrow of Time, the Cosmic Now, and Odin’s Eye (Musical Interlude)

edited by O Society June 26, 2019

ποταμοῖσι τοῖσιν αὐτοῖσιν ἐμβαίνουσιν ἕτερα καὶ ἕτερα ὕδατα ἐπιρρεῖ

“Upon those who step into the same stream, ever different waters flow.”

~ Heraclitus (Fragments 12 translated by Sweet)

“Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.”

~ Anthony Oettinger

Understanding the joy and tragedy of the human condition through desert sand and polar ice.

Brian Cox Explains Entropy and the Arrow of Time with Sandcastles and Glaciers

It’s hard not to be perpetually perplexed by time and its arrow, which we’ve previously examined through a BBC documentary, a visual history of the timeline, and 7 essential books. After Minute Physics’ animated one-minute explanation of entropy and the Arrow of Time, here comes physicist Brian Cox with his penchant for using ordinary objects to explain the extraordinary: In this fantastic segment from BBC’s The Wonders of the Universe, Cox builds sandcastles in the Namib Desert to explain why, thanks to the second law of thermodynamics, entropy is the reason time flows in one direction.

“Entropy always increases… because it’s overwhelmingly more likely that it will.”

“Castles made of sand crumble into the sea, eventually…”

In another segment from the same program, Cox uses the Perito Moreno glacier in Patagonia, Argentina to explain the Arrow of Time and its unidirectional movement:

“The Arrow of Time dictates as each moment passes, things change, and once these changes happen, they are never undone. Permanent change is a fundamental part of of what it means to be human. We all age as the years pass by — people are born, they live, and they die. I suppose it’s part of the joy and tragedy of our lives, but out there in the universe, those grand and epic cycles peer eternal and unchanging. But that’s an illusion. See, in the life of the universe, just as in our lives, everything is irreversibly changing.”

The Doctor

Come in, sit down

Can you show me where it hurts

Try and tell me in your own words

I must seem very old

But I was young once too

I’ve seen many others like you

I always say exactly the same thing

There is no pain, you are receding

A distant ship smoke on the horizon

You are only coming through in waves

Your lips move but I can’t hear what you’re saying

When I was a child I had a fever

My hands felt just like two balloons

Now I’ve got that feeling once again

I can’t explain, you would not understand

This is not how I am

I have become comfortably numb

You have to pull yourself together

You have to take it like a man

You mustn’t let it get your head down

You should go out and do the town

There’s no good moping here alone

Feeling sorry for yourself

Go and see what you can find

It’s Saturday night and you should unwind

~ Roger Waters

Do You Know What Time It Is?

Tao Te Ching 11

Thirty spokes share one hub to make a wheel.

Through its non-being (wu),

There is (yu) the use of the carriage.

Mold clay into a vessel.

Through its non-being,

There is the use of the vessel.

Cut out doors and windows to make a house.

Through its non-being,

There is the use of the house.

Therefore in the being of a thing,

There lies the benefit.

In the non-being of a thing,

There lies its use.

(translation Ellen Chen)

Cosmological Koans

Is that leaf falling here and now?

Are you here now? Impossible to say. The idea that any group of events can truly happen at once is just an illusion

One afternoon some years ago, I was walking through the snow thinking about other universes. More specifically, I was turning over in my mind the fact that the hospitality provided by our universe depends on many extremely special things. For example, if the electric repulsion between protons in the nuclei of atoms were just a bit stronger, then those atoms, and hence chemistry, and hence life itself, could not apparently exist. And there are many other such ‘coincidences’. I had convinced myself that there were four – and pretty much only four – possible explanations for the fact that the laws of physics seem to be carefully chosen to allow us living, conscious beings to be here.

First, perhaps the laws of physics really were designed for us: when the universe began, it (or some superbeing that created it) had us – or at least life – in mind. Second, perhaps it was just an immense coincidence: there was one ‘roll of the dice’ that specified, among other things, the force between protons, and we just got colossally lucky. Third, it could be that many ‘universes’ exist with different laws of physics, and we are perforce in one of the universes that allow life. Fourth, perhaps the coincidences are illusory: perhaps life would somehow find a way to arise in any universe, with any possible set of physics.

A feeling grew in the pit of my stomach that the Universe really is a pretty mysterious place. The mystery is not about why the Universe has some particular properties rather than others, but about the connection between those properties and our very existence as living, conscious beings contemplating those properties. Not only are you intimately connected to the Universe on the largest scales, you are central. This is not to deny that you are in some sense an infinitesimal arrangement of dust on one small planet out of billions of trillions in our observable universe, which might well be one of many universes. But you are also a giant: a thinking, conscious being responsible for giving meaning, and even existence, to the universe you inhabit.

Sometime after, I was recounting my thoughts to a good friend who happens to be a longtime practitioner of Zen Buddhism. He noted that my experience reminded him of Zen koans, vignettes that embody teachings about reality as explored by Zen adepts. Through koans, a teacher can confront a student with a situation that, while initially baffling, can be resolved through added insight rather than more knowledge or previous experience.

I decided to create a set of cosmological koans to explore the connections between us and the Universe – a set of open doors through which you are invited to walk. The selection below interrogates the nature of time, and the way we pass through it in the cosmos at large.

Right now, as you read this, a baby in India is taking its first breath, and an old woman her last. A young woman and her love are sharing their first kiss. Lightning flashes across a dark sky. The wind blows through the hair of a solitary hiker in the Sahara desert.

A satellite is seeing the Sun rise above the Earth. A hurricane is blowing endlessly through the clouds of Jupiter. Two rocks are colliding, just now, in the third ring of Saturn.

The new year is arriving on a planet around a star in our galaxy. Perhaps the world has inhabitants who are celebrating.

Our galaxy moves about 100 miles closer to our neighbour Andromeda, toward their collision and union 4.5 billion years from now.

A star in a distant galaxy ignites a titanic supernova explosion that ends its 100-million-year life. At the same time, hundreds of new stars first ignite.

The observable universe adds enough new space for 100 new galaxies.

All of this is happening this very second, across the universe, right now.

Yet this ‘right now across the universe’ does not exist.

Did a child in India really just take its first breath? Probably. There are about a billion people in India. If each person lives up to 100 years, then at least 10 million people must be born each year just to maintain India’s population, and of course the population is growing. Now, a year has 365 days of 24 hours of 60 minutes of 60 seconds – or about 30 million seconds. Thus, on average, at least one person is born every three seconds in India. A more careful estimate shows that one person is born about every second there, so indeed it is likely that, in the last second, a baby there took its first breath.

What does this illustrate? First, that there are many interesting calculations that can be done approximately – but well enough – using just some thinking and some numbers that we might happen to know or can easily obtain. These are often called order of magnitude estimates. The art of these calculations is to understand the essential ingredients of a question, to know how to combine them, and to be able to obtain the result to within a factor of about 10 – that is, to be able to say that about one Indian child is born each second, and not 10 per second, or one per 10 seconds.

These numbers also illustrate how very large our world is. Birth – an event that happens just once in a person’s lifetime – happens every second somewhere in the world! Similarly, the explosive death of a star as a supernova, which happens just once in the 100-million-year lifetime of just a small fraction of stars, occurs many times per second somewhere in the observable universe. (I follow the convention that ‘Universe’ means roughly all that exists; ‘observable universe’ means that which we can currently probe using observations with telescopes and other experiments’, and ‘universe’ means the space-time region encompassing, and with similar properties to, the observable universe. Is the Universe bigger than the universe? Bet on it!)

It is a big place! (And getting bigger, to the tune of about 1062 cubic metres per second.)

When we contemplate all of these things happening now, it feels very intuitively clear what we mean by ‘now’: some event either happens now, or it does not, right?

Wrong.

To begin to see why, let’s think about what we mean when we say something is ‘happening now’, and in particular how we know it is happening now. When you say that a falling leaf hits the ground ‘now’, you mean that the event coincides with your internal perception of the present. When you say that the leaf hit 10 seconds ago, you mean that your internal ‘clock’ (or maybe a wristwatch) has ticked 10 seconds since your perception of the landing leaf.

But imagine yourself in the thunderstorm that is happening somewhere on Earth at this moment. You notice that a flash of lightning and the accompanying thunder happen at different times by your internal clock. The interpretation is simple: the thunder is a soundwave travelling at the speed of sound and takes some time to reach you; the flash, travelling at the vastly faster speed of light, takes an imperceptible amount of time. Just as for the falling leaf, this light-travel delay is so short that you generally consider the strike to happen at the same time that you see it.

On larger scales, however, the effects are quite noticeable and even dramatic. When commanding missions elsewhere in the solar system, space scientists have to contend with delays of minutes or hours between the occurrence of events and the arrival of the signals describing them. Looking at the night sky, you ponder stars as they were tens, hundreds, or even thousands of years ago. And when astronomers observe distant galaxies as they rush away from ours because of the cosmic expansion, they are looking back billions of years through cosmic history; not only were galaxies younger, but the universe itself was expanding at a different rate.

We can look even farther: the so-called cosmic microwave background radiation consists of light that has freely travelled to us from a time 13.8 billion years ago, when it last interacted with a hot stew of hydrogen and helium gas. This light gives us an image of the structure of the universe when it was newly formed; the eventual vast array of galaxies, planets and stars was still just an embryonic ripple in the cosmic sea. This view of our nascent universe is here with us, right now; a bit of the static on an untuned (nondigital) TV is this very radiation. In this sense, we are seeing the universe’s earliest epochs right now, just like the view of the falling leaf.

This commingling of the present and the most distant past makes it clear that there is a complex relationship, and there can be an enormous difference, between what is happening right now and what we are observing right now. This does not feel terribly troubling, but it is a good reason to be very cautious. In particular, it suggests that we pay heed only to things that happen at the same time and the same place (the same ‘event’). For example, perceiving a leaf ‘now’ means that the light is reaching our eyes at (very close to) the same time and place as our internal perception of ‘now’ is taking place; the actual impact of the leaf on the ground is a different event. Likewise, if you disconnected your analogue TV a few years ago and had your last peek at the cosmic dawn then, this event was quite different from the initial launch of that radiation from the early cosmic fireball.

But so what? you might ask. Despite these facts about what we know of the universe right now, our intuition tells us that there is something like a big cosmic clock ticking away in the background, that depends neither on our perception nor on our knowledge of when events happened. As Isaac Newton put it: ‘Absolute, true, and mathematical time, of itself, and from its own nature flows equably without regard to anything external …’ That is, although we see the stars in a delayed sense, there is still some particular way that the stars are right now; we would just have to wait a while to find out. Underlying this intuition is the idea that we could have some sort of signal that travels as fast as we like and that, if we used that signal, we could see the stars as they truly shine at this very moment.

Even if no such signal exists, we can still imagine the set of events that happen right now, at least in retrospect, as it were. Suppose it is 5:00pm, and a NASA technician sends a signal to an exploratory vehicle on Mars, instructing it to take a photo and send it back. When, at 5:20pm, the technician receives a photo showing a waving tentacle about to grab the camera, she can infer that first contact occurred at 5:10pm. At 5:10, though she did not know it, amazing things were happening on Mars ‘right now’. Similarly, we could think of all sorts of events that are happening right now, by giving the corresponding definition, invented by Albert Einstein: if we sent a light signal to an event a time (t) ago, and if that signal reaches the event, turns around, and returns to us at exactly the same time (t) in the future, then we say that the event is happening now. Events for which this is not true would be in the future or the past.

The intersection of your worldline (vertical) and ‘now’ is here and now. From Cosmological Koans by Anthony Aguirre

Taking this to its logical conclusion, by imagining signals all throughout the universe, we would think it possible to construct – in principle at least – the cosmic now. That is, we can imagine all sorts of events, all across the cosmos, even those that we cannot actually observe for a long time, if ever. And we feel quite strongly that each such event either is happening right now, or is not.

This construction is perfectly sensible, and accords with your intuition – but it is an illusion we maintain. Events such as the falling leaf or shining stars that we can see here and now are those from which light is reaching us now, and lie along the diagonal line labelled ‘events we can see’. Events such as the baby being born in India, the Martian waving its tentacles and a planet falling into a black hole are happening ‘now’, but not here; we cannot yet see them (we’ll have to wait a time (t), for example, to possibly see that the baby in India has been born). These ‘happening now’ events are defined to be those events for which we can imagine a light signal sent by us a time (t) ago that reaches the event, turns around, and returns to us exactly a time (t) from now. This is how we extend our sense of the cosmic ‘now’. Yet the universal now, the set of all events everywhere that are happening at the same moment as you read this – so clear in your mind – is just a dream.

Odin’s quest for wisdom is never-ending, and he is willing to pay any price, it seems, for the understanding of life’s mysteries that he craves more than anything else. On one occasion, he hanged himself, wounded himself with his spear, and fasted from food and drink for nine days and nights in order todiscover the runes.

On another occasion, he ventured to Mimir’s Well – which is surely none other than the Well of Urd[1] – amongst the roots of the world-tree Yggdrasil. There dwelt Mimir, a shadowy being whose knowledge of all things was practically unparalleled among the inhabitants of the cosmos. He achieved this status largely by taking his water from the well, whose waters impart this cosmic knowledge.

When Odin arrived, he asked Mimir for a drink from the water. The well’s guardian, knowing the value of such a draught, refused unless the seeker offered an eye in return. Odin – whether straightaway or after anguished deliberation, we can only wonder – gouged out one of his eyes and dropped it into the well. Having made the necessary sacrifice, Mimir dipped his horn into the well and offered the now-one-eyed god a drink.[2][3]

An Interpretation

The most general and obvious message of this tale is that, for those who share Odin’s values, no sacrifice is too great for wisdom. The (unfortunately fragmentary) sources for our current knowledge of the pre-Christian mythology and religion of the Norse and other Germanic peoples are, however, silent on exactly what kind of wisdom Odin obtained in exchange for his eye. But we can hazard a guess.

The fact Odin specifically sacrificed an eye is surely significant. In all ages, the eye has been “seen” as a poetic symbol for perception in general – consider the astonishing number of expressions, both in everyday usage and in the works of the great canonical poets, that use vision as a metaphor for perceiving and understanding something. Given that Odin’s eye was sacrificed in order to obtain an enhanced perception, it seems highly likely that his pledge of an eye symbolizes trading one mode of perception for another.

What mode of perception was exchanged for what other mode, then? The answer to this question lies in the character of Mimir. Mimir, whose name means “The Rememberer,” seems to have been the being who told the gods how to live in accordance with ancestral tradition, and with wisdom more generally.

In the tale of Odin’s discovery of the runes, Odin sacrificed what we might call his “lower self” to his “higher self.” Here, his relinquishment of an eye should surely be understood along similar lines: he exchanged a profane, everyday mode of perception, beleaguered with countless petty troubles, for a sacred mode of perception informed by divine, ancestral wisdom.

References:

[1] Bauschatz, Paul C. 1982. The Well and the Tree: World and Time in Early Germanic Culture.

[2] The Poetic Edda. Völuspá, stanza 28.

[3] Snorri Sturluson. The Prose Edda. Gylfaginning 15.

139. Veit ek, at ek hekk vindga meiði á nætr allar níu, geiri undaðr ok gefinn Óðni, sjalfr sjalfum mér, á þeim meiði, er manngi veit hvers af rótum renn.

139. I ween that I hung | on the windy tree, Hung there for nights full nine; With the spear I was wounded, | and offered I was To Othin, myself to myself, On the tree that none | may ever know What root beneath it runs.

140. Við hleifi mik sældu né við hornigi; nýsta ek niðr, nam ek upp rúnar, æpandi nam, fell ek aftr þaðan.

140. None made me happy | with loaf or horn, And there below I looked; I took up the runes, | shrieking I took them, And forthwith back I fell.

145. Veistu, hvé rísta skal? Veistu, hvé ráða skal? Veistu, hvé fáa skal? Veistu, hvé freista skal? Veistu, hvé biðja skal? Veistu, hvé blóta skal? Veistu, hvé senda skal? Veistu, hvé sóa skal?

145. Knowest how one shall write, | knowest how one shall rede? Knowest how one shall tint, | knowest how one makes trial? Knowest how one shall ask, | knowest how one shall offer? Knowest how one shall send, | knowest how one shall sacrifice?

The Myth of Disenchantment: Magic, Modernity, and the Birth of the Human Sciences

Against disenchantment

The move away from myth and toward reason is an ancient human impulse. But must enchantment be the enemy of enlightenment?

Enlightenment’s programme was the disenchantment of the world… The disenchantment of the world means the extirpation of animism… the Enlightenment detected a fear of the demons through whose effigies human beings had tried to influence nature in magic rituals. ~ Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno, Dialectic of Enlightenment (1944)

The past few years shows a resurgence of interest in the Frankfurt School – a group of German sociologists, philosophers, cultural theorists, psychoanalysts and their students – whose work is now synonymous with critical theory. Most of the initial members of the Frankfurt School came together in the 1920s at the Institute for Social Research in the German city of Frankfurt. Because most of the early members were Jews, many either perished or fled Germany when the Nazis came to power. The cross-fertilisation of critical social science with philosophy was particularly fertile ground. Today, their studies of ‘the Authoritarian Personality’ and Right-wing populism, and their denunciations of the ‘poverty’ of consumer culture, have come to look downright prescient. Two of the Frankfurt School’s most important members were the philosophers Max Horkheimer (1895-1973) and Theodor Adorno (1903-69). They initially met in 1921 in a seminar on gestalt psychology at the Goethe University in Frankfurt where Adorno was an undergraduate and Horkheimer a PhD student. But their intellectual relationship really blossomed under their shared experiences as German émigrés in the United States during the Second World War years, leading to some of the sustained critiques of late-capitalist society that have made the Frankfurt School famous. As Alex Ross recently put it in The New Yorker: ‘If Adorno were to look upon the cultural landscape of the 21st century, he might take grim satisfaction in seeing his fondest fears realised.’ “Adorno believed that the greatest danger to American democracy lay in the mass-culture apparatus of film, radio, and television. Indeed, in his view, this apparatus operates in dictatorial fashion even when no dictatorship is in place: it enforces conformity, quiets dissent, mutes thought.” The Frankfurt School Knew Trump Was Coming The single most important work produced by the Frankfurt School was the book that Horkheimer and Adorno co-authored, the monumental Dialectic of Enlightenment (1944, revised 1947), an attempt to diagnose the maladies of modernity by understanding how modernity could have produced the horrors of fascism and Stalinism alike. To risk a broad overview for the uninitiated, Horkheimer and Adorno construct their text around the unfolding dialectical opposition between ‘enlightenment’ (Aufklärung) and ‘myth’ (Mythos). The roots of this antagonism can be found in a dilemma that could as easily be psychological as historical. Humans, who see nature as outside of ourselves, are presented with a choice: either we can elect to submit to a mysterious, mythological world full of magic and frighteningly capricious spirits; or we can elect to subdue nature. By choosing the second option and turning nature into an object to control, humanity was caught in its own trap. Chasing the domination of nature, humans began to dominate each other. Rather than being liberated into a new kind of autonomy as they had hoped, people were instead turned into objects or, more properly, into abstractions, mere numbers and statistics, leading to a new backlash of irrational forces. As Horkheimer and Adorno summarised it, ‘enlightenment reverts to mythology’. The objectification of nature had directly led toward the objectification of humanity; the concentration camps and Gulag followed. To make sense of this narrative trajectory, we need to know that, despite a whole crowd of scholars who see themselves as defending the historical Enlightenment from Horkheimer and Adorno’s critique, the Dialectic of Enlightenment portrays ‘enlightenment’ not primarily as a particular historical period, but as an ancient human impulse ‘aimed at liberating human beings from fear and installing them as masters’ over nature. They identify its modern patriarch as the 17th-century empiricist Sir Francis Bacon, evoking the scientific revolution. The Dialectic of Enlightenment provides an account of the ascendancy of enlightenment explicitly keyed to the ‘disenchantment of the world’, which they suggest first and foremost meant ‘the extirpation of animism’ and the end of belief in magic, spirits and demons. As Horkheimer and Adorno argue, ‘the mind, conquering superstition, [was supposed] to rule over disenchanted nature’. Magic and spirits had to go if the world was to be amenable to systematic and rational interpretation. To be sure, they also described what they saw as a contemporary ‘regression’ to myth and magic in capitalistic commodification and fascist politics as a kind of backlash to enlightenment, but they generally presumed disenchantment as the return’s precondition. Adorno and Horkheimer are not the only philosophers committed to varieties of disenchantment narratives. The German sociologist Max Weber, while not the first to formulate a version of this grand narrative, was its most influential exponent, and much of the way that disenchantment is talked about in the academy is based on the legacy of Weber’s work. This grand trajectory is often described with reference to his poetic phrase ‘the disenchantment of the world’ (die Entzauberung der Welt) – literally the ‘de-magic-ing’ of the world. We find versions of disenchantment in a range of theorists from Jürgen Habermas and Jean-Luc Nancy to Charles H Long and Carolyn Merchant, and even the Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor, who summarised it in 2008 thus: ‘Everyone can agree that one of the big differences between us and our ancestors of 500 years ago is that they lived in an “enchanted” world and we do not.’ Indeed, a great many theorists argue the defining feature of modernity is that people no longer believe in spirits, myths or magic. Some thinkers celebrate disenchantment while others condemn it, but many agree about its broader historical trajectory. Accordingly, various disenchantment narratives have found significant purchase not just in critical theory but also in diverse projects ranging from Afro-pessimism, ecofeminism, New Materialism, poststructuralisms, neo-enlightenment thought, and even in some forms of communitarian, Marxist, and even conservative political theory. It is a narrative found in the work of theorists on all sides of the political spectrum. But as I argued in my book The Myth of Disenchantment: Magic, Modernity, and the Birth of the Human Sciences (2017), the common notion of disenchantment as an extirpation of animism rests on a mistaken premise. Several large-scale surveys suggest that the vast majority of Americans believe in some sort of paranormal phenomena. Indeed, a surprising 83.3 per cent of Americans believe in either guardian angels, demonic possession or ghosts, and there is evidence for similar belief patterns in western Europe. I should note that disenchantment should not be confused with secularisation. The sociological evidence suggests that de-Christianisation, while usually equated with secularisation, often correlates with an increase in belief in spirits, ghosts and magic – not the reverse. Nor are sociological surveys the only evidence. If one views Europe and North America through the same sort of anthropological lens that European and American anthropologists are used to directing abroad, it seems hard to defend the notion that the ‘modern West’ is straightforwardly disenchanted. There are plenty of examples. Walmart sells ‘Sage Spirit-Smudge Wands’ and clothing chains such as Urban Outfitters sell ‘healing crystals’ and tarot cards. You can go on eBay right now and pay an Australian ‘white witch’ to perform a ritual to summon a djinn and bind it to an object of your choice. Celebrities such as Anna Nicole Smith and Bobby Brown have publicly described having sex with ghosts. Coffee shops and co-ops throughout the US and much of western Europe display flyers advertising ‘palm readers’, ‘energy balancing’ and ‘chakra work’. Even if you ignore the Harry Potter craze and other fictionalised depictions of wizards, ghosts and witches, studies of American reading habits suggest that ‘New Age’ print culture is incredibly lucrative, with ‘non-fiction books’ about magic, guardian angels and near-death experiences frequently appearing in the upper echelons of Amazon’s bestseller lists. And the past 15 years have seen a proliferation of ‘reality’ television series that claim to report evidence for ghosts, psychics, extraterrestrials, monsters, curses and even miracles. At the very least, it would seem that contemporary consumers are willing to flirt with the existence of spirits and psychical powers. These beliefs are not the result of new fads. Many contemporary pundits have imagined that we have entered a ‘post-truth’ age. For example, in ‘How America Lost Its Damned Mind’ (2017) in The Atlantic, Kurt Andersen portrayed the 1960s as a watershed for the ‘irrational’ and the New Age, both of which he interpreted as particularly American. But there is no period in the historical record when people were more ‘attached to reality’. To be clear, I’m not describing stasis, nor do I think that these are perennial beliefs surviving from ancient times. But if the 1960s and ’70s saw the rise of the New Age, the ’90s the mainstreaming of the paranormal, the 2000s a series of well-publicised spiritual revivals, and the present an occult boom connected to the alt-Right and meme magic alongside a growing Wiccanism, one could also look to the 19th century and associate it with a host of parallel moments: the 1840s and spiritualism, the 1870s and theosophy, the 1890s and the fin-de-siècle occult movement, and so on. Enchantment is part of a contiguous cycle in which one movement supersedes another. There are disenchanting movements, but enchantment itself never fully ‘vanishes’. Another error behind the notion of disenchantment goes in the other direction. There has been a strong tendency to examine the present in contrast with an exaggerated ‘other’. One of the ways that various narratives of disenchantment are staged is by presenting contemporary Euro-American thought as if it is in some way radically different to that of ‘primitive’ people or even medieval Europeans. This construction leads to two sorts of exaggerations: it tends to overstate the rationality of the contemporary industrialised world, and it also overstates the irrationality or ‘faith’ of people in other times and places. For example, part of inventing a notion of ‘the Enlightenment’ as a radical break involved imagining a totally fictitious and irrational Dark Ages – a notion that we have inherited. Indeed, most non-specialists falsely believe that medieval Christians thought that the Earth was flat, frequently burnt witches, and were otherwise backward, irrational and superstitious. But this notion of the Dark Ages was invented by 18th- and 19th-century figures, and then projected into the past. If you look through the historical archive, you can find skeptics and believers in virtually all epochs. To be clear, I am not saying that they occur in the same ratio as they do today, but it would be a mistake to imagine the previous peoples as wholly irrational. Furthermore, the widely repeated claim that modern science necessarily produces disenchantment is equally a mistake. It fails on a philosophical level because it has been impossible to successfully and fully demarcate ‘science’ from other domains. As Larry Laudan, the greatest living philosopher of science, has shown, ‘there are no epistemic features which all and only the disciplines we accept as “scientific” share in common’ and, moreover there is no unitary scientific method. Thus, the line between science and pseudoscience is harder to maintain a priori than most of us would like. Space prohibits a full elaboration, but suffice it to say that, without a scientific mode of rationality or monolithic method, it is impossible to claim that ‘science’ as a whole is necessarily disenchanting. About 100 years before Horkheimer and Adorno put pen to paper to produce the Dialectic of Enlightenment, a pair of amateur German folklorists, Adalbert Kuhn and Friedrich Leberecht Wilhelm Schwartz, wandered through pre-unification Germany recording various local folktales, legends and beliefs. The volumes that resulted from their 10-year effort (1839-49) are a treasure trove of local knowledge and miscellany. They recorded everything from the details of folk cures and village festivals to legends about dragons, cursed castles, witches and monsters. But for our purposes, the most interesting fragment in Kuhn and Schwartz’sNorddeutsche Sagen, Märchen und Gebräuche (‘North German Sayings, Fairy Tales and Customs’) is this: “Now there is no more magic (Zauberei) or witchcraft (Hexerei). This is because the Sixth and Seventh Books of Moses cannot be used any longer. It was these books that meticulously inscribed and recorded all witchcraft, magic and incantations. These two books are sealed in Wittenberg and they are exhibited as curiosities, but cannot be borrowed.”

Magic – which once ruled the land – is gone. The true spell-books are imprisoned in Wittenberg, a city famous for its connection to Martin Luther and the Reformation. The basic structure of this folktale is not unique. We often associate folktales with enchantment. They often recount stories of fairies or witches or sorcerous curses. But there are also tales like the one above that depict disenchantment. The structure of the folktale is relevant because many of us working in philosophy or the social sciences have inherited what amounts to a version of this folktale with a twist – disenchantment without the corresponding enchantment. Let me explain. For more than 1,000 years, spell-books (such as the Sixth and Seventh Books of Moses) often claimed to have recovered lost magical arts. The distance of the present from their putative source was part of what gave these books their rhetorical power. Many tales also began from the premise that, once upon a time, ‘magic was a mighty force in the world, but not anymore’, only to then stage some version of magic’s return. Centuries before sociologists and anthropologists theorised the disenchantment or de-spiritualisation of the world, there were folktales and legends about the departure of the fairies or the vanishing of magic. The gods, spirits or fairies have been disappearing since at least Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Tale of the Wyf of Bathe (c1380-1400) – and arguably since Plutarch – and have been reappearing or being recovered for just as long, sometimes in the space of the same source. These sources almost never denied the existence of either magic or spirits, but rather noted that they had become hard to find or that magic was now largely lost. Folkloric disenchantment therefore preserved enchantment even as it explained its seeming absence. Far from having evaporated, ‘folkloric disenchantment’ is still common today in the writings of self-described magicians, shamans and witches. But we also find its analogue in academic disciplines. In this academic version of the myth, nostalgia for vanished magic has been replaced by the idea that a scientific worldview has stepped in to replace more primitive folk-belief systems. As the fragment collected by Kuhn and Schwartz shows us, folktales about disenchantment were present in Germany before Weber was born a few hundred miles to the south of where the tale was collected. But more importantly, the disenchantment narratives were being promoted by self-avowed magicians and neo-pagans – and not just any old neo-pagans, but a specific group of thinkers who were well-known to Weber, as well as to Adorno and Horkheimer: the Cosmic Circle. Indeed, the surprise is that we can see some of the intellectual origins of Dialectic of Enlightenment itself in the writings of this occult movement. The Cosmic Circle (Kosmikerkreis, Kosmische Runde, or Kosmiker) was a Munich-based group of poets and neo-pagans led by Alfred Schuler (1865-1923), a charismatic figure who claimed to be the reincarnation of a pre-Christian Roman leader, and the recipient of clairvoyant visions and direct communications from pagan gods. The Cosmic Circle also included the German-Jewish poet and translator Karl Wolfskehl (1869-1948), the neo-pagan philosopher Ludwig Klages (1872-1956), and for a time was associated with the mystical poet Stefan George (1868-1933). In many respects, the Cosmic Circle resembled other period occult movements. Crucially, they had their own accounts of magic and disenchantment. As Klages summarised it: ‘Magic is the practice of our philosophy and our philosophy is the theory of magic.’ And yet Klages put forth his own theory about how magic had been lost. In a set of essays and lectures that begin in 1913 with Mensch und Erde (‘Man and Earth’), Klages provided an early version of his disenchantment or rationalisation narrative. In his account, the ancients knew the Earth to be a ‘living being’ and that ‘Forest and spring, boulder and grotto were filled with sacred life; from the summits of their lofty mountains blew the storm-winds of the gods.’ Primitive humans were, compared with Klages’s contemporaries, in closer harmony with nature, which they sought to propitiate or protect by way of ritual and various prohibitions. Nevertheless, Christianity suppressed the old gods, and nature was stripped bare of animating forces. Modern Europeans, he went on to argue, saw the Earth as nothing but ‘an unfeeling lump of “dead matter”’. In his critique of modernity elsewhere, Klages occasionally deployed the very terminology that Weber would make famous – not just ‘Entzauberung’ but even the expression ‘the disenchantment of the world’ (die Entzauberung der Welt). This was no coincidence. The Cosmic Circle turns out to have been connected to both Weber and to members of the Frankfurt School. While it is unclear if he ever met Schuler, Weber definitely knew Wolfskehl, George and Klages. There is evidence that George had a significant impact on Weber’s notion of both mysticism and charisma. Weber had his handwriting analysed by Klages and likely met him. But even more importantly, he read Klages’s work and cited him on several occasions. Weber observed, for example, that Klages’s writings contained ‘very good remarks’ on ‘the peculiar contraction and repression of natural life-impulses’ brought about by rationalisation. The connection between the Cosmic Circle and the Frankfurt School was also important. The figure associated with both was Walter Benjamin. Benjamin was friends with Wolfskehl and even wrote a dedication to him for his 60th birthday. In his letters to the philosopher and historian Gershom Scholem (1897-1982), Benjamin mentions tracking down and reading fragments of Schuler’s work. Finally, Benjamin admitted that his distinctive prose style was inspired by George’s Denkbild (thought-images); and indeed, the influence of George on Benjamin’s work was sufficiently pronounced that Adorno mentioned (and apologised for) it in the introduction to Benjamin’s correspondence. Not only did Benjamin read Klages and meet him in person, but he moved to Munich intending to study with him, and they kept up a lifelong correspondence. Benjamin described Klages’smagnum opus as ‘a great philosophical work’. But this wasn’t Benjamin’s only connection to esotericism. Scholars of Benjamin have often commented on his interest in ‘Jewish Mysticism’ and the Kabbalah. He read widely in occult, neo-pagan and theosophical works and, in addition to the Cosmic Circle, he socialised with two different groups of Jewish mystics. Indeed, much of the terminology that seems so peculiar to Benjamin – the aura, constellations, correspondences, angels and Ur-images – were all current lingo in the European esoteric circles in which Benjamin was coming to with his most important ideas. To be clear, Benjamin did repurpose these terms in provocative and useful ways. But the line of influence is there. The official members of the Frankfurt School also had connections to esotericism. As a young man, Adorno adapted George’s poems into a piano composition and was subsequently mistaken for one of George’s followers. While he frequently condemned George’s politics, Adorno was fascinated by George throughout his life. He wrote critical works dedicated to George in 1934 and 1939-40, set George again to music in the 1940s, and in 1967 performed a radio piece called ‘George’. Adorno also occasionally referred to Wolfskehl and Schuler in print, albeit critically. But his engagement with Klages was even more significant. Klages is cited on several occasions in Adorno’s oeuvre. Most importantly, however, there are references to Klages in the footnotes of Dialectic of Enlightenment. Horkheimer and Adorno state in a note that ‘Klages [and company] recognised the nameless stupidity which is the result of progress. But they drew the wrong conclusion… The rejection of mechanisation became an embellishment of industrial mass culture.’ In other words, Klages and his fellows understood the problem with enlightenment, but their solution was wrong and fell prey to commercialisation. That said, Adorno was not generally positive about Klages or the occult more broadly. In fact, Adorno’s critique of the occult was almost as influential as his critique of disenchantment. The problem was that re-enchantment had become commercialised, leading to everything from homeopathy to astrology. Although esotericism covers the political spectrum both Left and Right, Adorno associated belief in the occult with fascism and capitalist exploitation. It would seem that Klages and the occultists were right to identify disenchantment as a problem, but their attempt to resupply the missing magic was doomed to failure insofar as it was trapped within the horizon of capitalism and irrationalism. My point is not that the Frankfurt School takes its disenchantment narrative from occult circles but rather that it shares it with them. However, Adorno’s immanent critique of enchantment poses a problem for the self-understanding of critical theory today. As noted above, critical theory is one of the central places in the academy for a Left-Weberian critique of modernity. We look to critical theorists to be reminded that disenchantment has meant the domination of nature, the de-humanisation of humanity, the end of wonder, and the destruction of myth. But having looked at Klages and much earlier folkloric materials, we can see that important aspects of this line of critique were important to the occult milieu before much of the disenchantment we are discussing was supposed to have occurred. On these grounds, all the various attempts to overcome contemporary alienation by way of re-enchantment now seem suspect. If the main thing we have learned from critical theory – and the Dialectic of Enlightenment in particular – is that disenchantment has negative consequences, then we are presented with a further problem. It would seem that in his rejection of occultism, Adorno has placed himself on the side of the disenchanters. He attacks both magic and the loss of magic. Hence, Adorno and company are a source of our unease with disenchantment and are also a source of disenchantment. They might therefore seem to be amplifying the very disenchantment they have so strongly criticised. I see myself as a disciple of critical theory, and I find the Dialectic of Enlightenment extremely useful and have returned to it repeatedly, but to the degree it turns on disenchantment and the opposition, even dialectically, between enlightenment and myth, it is rooted in a false foundation. What Horkheimer and Adorno got right is that these two seeming opposites taken to the extreme ultimately converge. But one thing the great dialecticians missed is that enchantment and disenchantment, myth and enlightenment, are not truly opposing conceptions in need of higher dialectical reconciliation. Any historian with an eye to such things can discover a multitude of hybrids – disenchanting magicians, rational myths, enchanted sciences, mythic enlightenments, sciences of religion and religions of science. I do not want to fault Adorno and company for the very dialectical turns that make the movement so appealing (even as they make the theory nearly impossible to falsify), but merely to show the problems resulting from taking enchantment and enlightenment to be opposed. It is possible to critique both the concepts of enchantment and disenchantment. But even if you grant their utility as broad descriptors of social attitudes, to position them in redemptive opposition (on either side) would be a grand error. To present the first as an emancipatory possibility, as so many have done, would be to describe enchantment as resistance ‘against the tide of modernity’. This would be to presume that disenchantment has already happened and to suggest that reawakening a sense of wonder, reviving universal ethics or restoring belief in magic or animate nature would be the route to overcoming the depersonalising structures of modern domination. By contrast, to promote enlightenment is often to emphasise the importance of political liberalism, technological progress, and focus on stripping away of illusions. But neither being a magician or a disenchanter is necessarily redemptive. Power – both liberating and dominating, potentia and potestas – can be actualised by way of enchantment or disenchantment. Hegemonic ideologies cloak themselves in both. There have been both empires of reason and empires of magic. There have been attempts to justify genocides as promoting or attacking enlightenment or as promoting or attacking myth. Thinking in terms of myth – and, further, pursuing it; making a programme of either re-enchantment or mythopoesis – is distorting. And yet thinking in terms of disenchantment – pursuing it, fetishising the real, and aggressively demythologising – is also distorting. Neither enchantment nor disenchantment on their own can be emancipatory.