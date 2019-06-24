Neoliberalism Forever!

by O Society June 24, 2019

In America, most folks don’t really understand what neoliberalism is or what socialism or what being a reactionary is either. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

Instead, politics is devolved into WWF Wrassling complete with heel vs. face storylines, which helps keep the average person from even having a name such as “neoliberalism” to label this ideology, much less understand it.

George Monbiot has a good take on neoliberalism:

Neoliberalism promised freedom – instead it delivers stifling control

People here tend to call it “trickle down economics,” though this term excludes the pervasive nature of neoliberalism, which recasts the very language we use for everything in our daily lives in marketing terms.

I ceased being a “human being” sometime around Reagan’s tenure. Now we are all “consumers.” This is our function. Uncle Ronnie’s supply side economics produces all the stuff and our meaning in life is to “consume” Uncle Ronnie’s jellybeans.

Our president isn’t a person, he’s a brand. And when he makes $600,000 for giving a speech, we don’t call it “graft” or “corruption” the way a sane society would do. Instead, we congratulate him on his victory, which is selling us all out. That’s right. “All” as in black and white Americans. All of us.

It’s a religion so pervasive, American people have no idea we’re even part of the cult because we think everyone IS the cult, therefore, there is no cult, because there is no minority, there is only everyone worshiping Mammon.

In America, there is no “economics” separate from “religion” separate from “politics” separate from “entertainment” because it is all in service of Mammon. And the best part is nobody even knows his name!

Yes, Nietzsche was correct with the “God is dead. We have killed Him” bit as actual Jesus and the Sermon on the Mount – the “Christ” part of Christianity – is replaced with American flags and dollar bills. These symbols of “freedom” are now more important than actual freedom itself is, as Mammon usurped actual God, as neoliberalism usurped economics and our sense of self too.

But hey, you know, let’s ignore the real problem and play the white nationalists’ game of identity politics forever! Shall we?