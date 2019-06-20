White House Claims Iran Behind Attack On Nancy Kerrigan

media, mental health, Middle East, Violence, What the Hell is Wrong With Donald Trump? 1 Minute

by Onion edited by O Society June 20, 2019

aib68l5yjm8law2mghpi.jpg

WASHINGTON—Blasting the Middle Eastern nation for the brutal assault on the Olympic figure skater, President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran was behind the infamous 1994 kneecapping of Nancy Kerrigan. “It is because of the crazed actions of the Ayatollah that a world-class athlete was cut down in her prime,” said Trump, describing how the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei used a baton to bludgeon her legs after practice one night while then-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani waited outside the Detroit arena in a running car to help him make a clean getaway.

E05DD212-7E2C-4A65-B44F-E5218A900B27_cx0_cy5_cw0_w1023_r1_s.jpg

“These clearly belligerent actions are a provocation to Americans who loved this graceful young skater and everything she represented. Nancy Kerrigan could have placed gold if it weren’t for Iran’s disgusting aggression. The Ayatollah’s fingerprints were found all over the crime scene, and we as a nation won’t stand for it.” Trump added that the U.S. military had deployed 1,000 troops into the Middle East in hopes of finding peace for Nancy Kerrigan and her family.

We Must Stop War with Iran Before It’s Too Late
Published

One thought on “White House Claims Iran Behind Attack On Nancy Kerrigan

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s