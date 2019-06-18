Anthropocene: Donald Trump and the Cult of Rapture

Isaiah 45:1 Thus saith the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have holden, to subdue nations before him; and I will loose the loins of kings, to open before him the two leaved gates; and the gates shall not be shut;

by Carol Wolman edited by O Society June 18, 2019

Why does Donald Trump continue to deny climate change, despite the escalating evidence of Anthropocene and drastic weather changes? There are two main reasons:

The obvious one is crony capitalism as his billionaire friends are heavily invested in polluting fossil fuel industries. Oil, gas, weapons, coal, nuclear, chemical, pharmaceutical companies and their main executives and investors support his presidency. He allies with nations with the same priorities: Israel, Saudi Arabia, now Brazil. By appointing officials who loosen environmental safeguards and impede the transition to renewable energy, he pleases the donors who fund his campaigns and perks.

There is a deeper, more sinister reason that Trump is accelerating global warming. This must be addressed directly, if the headlong rush to extinction is to be stopped. We must confront the false Christianity of Trump supporters, and the pernicious pie-in-the-sky theology that keeps them in his camp. While fought in the political arena, this is a deeply spiritual battle.

The core of Trump’s electoral based consists of evangelical “Bible-based” Christians. A large percentage of them believe Trump is “Cyrus,” God’s tool for bringing about The Rapture, a sci-fi scenario popularized by the widely read Left Behind series. The “elect,” the true believers, Trump’s followers will be “raptured up,” and the rest of us will be “left behind” to deal with the destruction of “the apocalypse.” They don’t care about the ecological havoc being wreaked by the Trump administration. Actually, they even welcome it, as they believe it will hasten the day Jesus will return and non-believers will be punished.

The Cyrus narrative allows evangelicals to thread a difficult rhetorical needle. It allows them to see Trump as “their” candidate — a candidate who will effect God’s will that America become a truly Christian nation — without requiring Trump himself to manifest any Christian virtues. He is, like Cyrus, anointed by God and thus has divine legitimacy but he has no obligation to live out Christian principles in his personal life. Trump’s “spiritual” advisers, including evangelical figures Robert Jeffress and Paula White, have repeatedly hammered this point.

A recent film called The Trump Prophecy is being shown in many Bible-based churches. It not only wants you to believe that God approves of Donald Trump. It wants you to believe that submission to political authority and submission to God are one and the same. Of course, under the US Constitution, political authority rests ultimately with We the People, and is only vested in elected officials. In the film’s theology, resisting the authority of a sitting president — or, at least, this sitting president — is conflated with resisting God himself. This may explain why his approval rating remains around 40%, no matter what he does.

The Rapture interpretation of certain Bible passages is outside of mainstream Christian theology, which relies on:

Deuteronomy 30:19 I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:

The Rapture Cult has been carefully fostered since the ‘70s by right-wing GOP think tanks such as the Hoover Institute, in order to bring about the current oligarchy.

Claiming to be “the Christian Voice in the Nation’s Capital,” Apostolic members vociferously oppose the idea of a Palestinian state. They fear an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza might enable just that, and they object on the grounds that all of Old Testament Israel belongs to the Jews. Until Israel is intact and Solomon’s temple rebuilt, they believe, Christ won’t come back to earth.

George Lakoff lays it out in detail in his book Don’t Think of an Elephant! The strategy includes bringing right wing churches into the Republican Party, home schooling, submission of women. Their goals have been achieved- concentration of wealth, dumbing down of the population, unthinking obedience to authority in the form of a strong father figure.

The Rapture Cult has all the earmarks of a personality cult, similar to those around Stalin and Hitler. It rests on a fanatical set of beliefs, control of mass media, and a charismatic figure who preaches prejudice, hate, and persecution of minorities. Followers are uncritical of the leader, no matter what he says or does. The Rapture Cult actually seeks to destroy life on planet earth so “the elect” can be “raptured up.” Vice President Pence overtly professes belief in the Rapture Cult. This deadly cult should be exposed for what it is, and life on Earth should have a chance to survive.

Again, it must be understood the battle to stop Trump is not just economic and political, it is deeply spiritual, between those who cherish life and seek to preserve it, and those who don’t care if life is obliterated, because they believe in “a new heaven and a new earth”. They ignore Deut. 30:19, in which the Biblical God tells us to choose life.

It cannot be emphasized enough that this is a spiritual battle, although it is being fought in the political arena. Trump opponents must bring the pernicious Rapture Cult into the light, and expose its deceptiveness, if we are to preserve life on earth. We must wrest the Bible from the clutches of those who misuse it, and show that the values we cherish- love of neighbor, truth and justice, dignity of all people, care of the poor and needy, reverence for life- are the true Biblical values. We must reclaim our spiritual heritage, as Martin Luther King, Jr. did.

Revelation 7:2-4 2 And I saw another angel ascending from the east, having the seal of the living God: and he cried with a loud voice to the four angels, to whom it was given to hurt the earth and the sea,

3 Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.

4 And I heard the number of them which were sealed: and there were sealed an hundred and forty and four thousand of all the tribes of the children of Israel.

