Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride

by O Society June 17, 2019

We’ve been talking about HyperNormalisation and Disneyfication of America. The Spectacle, the Structure, Agnotology, and so on…

And here is a random event from today’s newsfeed, which illustrates all of the above perfectly. Woman driving around mentally impaired from alcohol, in a toy truck of all things, on a real road, spectator calls the cops, she gets arrested for driving drunk, then her DUI turns out to be not warranted. On and on it goes…

Sounds like some sort of white trash trailer park Father’s Day special. Daddy needs some more Fighting Cock so lemme drive the F-150 on down to the liquor store! Hell, it’s all real and fake and smart and stupid and legal and illegal at the same time.

Fantastic!

Thing is, don’t look down on her. This is the perfect allegory of what the vast majority of Americans do to ourselves and each other every day riding down the information highway rubbernecking in our smart phones made by Tonka.

by APNews

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.